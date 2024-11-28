News & Insights

HSBC Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Major Buy-back

November 28, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 147 million shares worth approximately $1.34 billion as part of its buy-back initiative, with recent transactions conducted on both the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges. The move is part of HSBC’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. Investors may find this strategic share buy-back indicative of HSBC’s confidence in its financial position and future growth prospects.

