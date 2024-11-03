News & Insights

HSBC Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Major Buy-back

November 03, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased a significant number of its own shares as part of a recent buy-back program, acquiring over 6.5 million shares on both UK and Hong Kong exchanges on November 1, 2024. This strategic move, involving approximately $128 million in total, is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following these transactions, HSBC’s total issued ordinary share capital now stands at over 18 billion shares.

