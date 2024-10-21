News & Insights

Stocks

HSBC Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

October 21, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 2.9 billion US dollars worth of its own shares as part of a buy-back initiative announced in August 2024. The recent transactions involved buying approximately 1.18 million shares in the UK and 844,800 shares in Hong Kong, aiming to reduce overall share capital and enhance shareholder value. This strategy reflects HSBC’s efforts to optimize capital allocation and manage its equity structure efficiently.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.