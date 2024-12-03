HSBC Holdings Boosts Share Value with Buy-Back

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased a substantial number of its own shares, totaling 155 million, for around $1.4 billion as part of a buy-back program announced in October 2024. The company executed these transactions across both UK and Hong Kong exchanges, with a notable number of shares purchased and subsequently canceled to adjust its issued share capital. This move highlights HSBC’s strategy to manage its capital structure actively, potentially impacting its stock value in the financial markets.

