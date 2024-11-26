HSBC Holdings Boosts Share Value with Buy-Back

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 3.7 million of its own shares on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges as part of a buy-back program initiated in October 2024. The company has spent approximately $1.26 billion on repurchasing a total of 138.3 million shares to date. This move aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

