HSBC Holdings Boosts Share Value with Buy-Back

October 20, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has announced the repurchase and cancellation of over 1 million ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move, involving significant transactions on both the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges, reflects HSBC’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively. Since August 2024, the bank has bought back approximately 335 million shares amounting to nearly $2.9 billion.

