HSBC Holdings Boosts Buy-Back with Share Repurchases

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
HSBC Holdings has repurchased 4.4 million of its own shares on UK venues and 2.6 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as part of a buy-back plan. This move, involving a total of approximately US$1,067.3 million since late October 2024, aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation and potentially enhance shareholder value.
For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.