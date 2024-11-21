HSBC Holdings Boosts Buy-Back with Share Repurchases

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased 4.4 million of its own shares on UK venues and 2.6 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as part of a buy-back plan. This move, involving a total of approximately US$1,067.3 million since late October 2024, aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation and potentially enhance shareholder value.

