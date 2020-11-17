Markets

HSBC Holdings Announces Tender Offers For Nine Series Of Notes To Purchase For Cash

(RTTNews) - HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L, HSBC), on Tuesday, announced that the anticipated launch of nine separate offers to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding series of notes would be at or around 10:00 a.m. (New York City time) on November 17, 2020. The Offer Documents would be available from 10:00 a.m., the company said.

As of the date of the Offer to Purchase, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of Notes subject to the Offers is $8.26 billion. The company has retained HSBC Bank plc as Dealer Manager for the Offers.

