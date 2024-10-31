HSBC Holdings Announces Significant Share Buy-Back

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 7.3 million of its own shares, amounting to approximately $67.8 million, as part of a buy-back program announced on October 30, 2024. The transactions were conducted across multiple exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This move reflects HSBC’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

