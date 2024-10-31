News & Insights

Stocks

HSBC Holdings Announces Significant Share Buy-Back

October 31, 2024 — 07:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 7.3 million of its own shares, amounting to approximately $67.8 million, as part of a buy-back program announced on October 30, 2024. The transactions were conducted across multiple exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This move reflects HSBC’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.