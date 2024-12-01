HSBC Holdings Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
HSBC Holdings has announced its share capital consists of over 18 billion ordinary shares, with no shares held in treasury. This equates to an equal number of voting rights, offering investors a clear calculation base for their shareholding interests. The disclosure aligns with UK and Hong Kong regulatory requirements, ensuring transparency for shareholders.
For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.