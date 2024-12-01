News & Insights

HSBC Holdings Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

December 01, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has announced its share capital consists of over 18 billion ordinary shares, with no shares held in treasury. This equates to an equal number of voting rights, offering investors a clear calculation base for their shareholding interests. The disclosure aligns with UK and Hong Kong regulatory requirements, ensuring transparency for shareholders.

