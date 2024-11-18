News & Insights

Stocks

HSBC Holdings Announces Pricing for Tender Offers

November 18, 2024 — 06:44 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

HSBC Holdings has announced the pricing for its tender offers to repurchase outstanding notes maturing in 2025 and 2026. The offers aim to buy back the 2025 notes at a fixed price of $997 per $1,000 principal amount and the 2026 notes at a calculated consideration of $997.32. Investors must act quickly, as the offers expire today at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, with settlement expected by November 21, 2024.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.