HSBC Holdings Announces Pricing for Tender Offers

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has announced the pricing for its tender offers to repurchase outstanding notes maturing in 2025 and 2026. The offers aim to buy back the 2025 notes at a fixed price of $997 per $1,000 principal amount and the 2026 notes at a calculated consideration of $997.32. Investors must act quickly, as the offers expire today at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, with settlement expected by November 21, 2024.

