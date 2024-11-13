HSBC Holdings Announces Major Share Buy-Back

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 83 million of its own ordinary shares, worth approximately $763.5 million, as part of its buy-back program announced in late October 2024. The recent transactions occurred across both the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges, with prices showing slight variations between the two markets. This move reduces the company’s share capital and could potentially enhance shareholder value.

