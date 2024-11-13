News & Insights

Stocks

HSBC Holdings Announces Major Share Buy-Back

November 13, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 83 million of its own ordinary shares, worth approximately $763.5 million, as part of its buy-back program announced in late October 2024. The recent transactions occurred across both the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges, with prices showing slight variations between the two markets. This move reduces the company’s share capital and could potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.