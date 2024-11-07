HSBC Holdings Announces Major Share Buy-Back

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has repurchased over 44 million of its own shares, totaling approximately $410 million, as part of a share buy-back initiative announced in October 2024. The transactions occurred on major stock exchanges in both the UK and Hong Kong, with share cancellations in process. This strategic move can impact the company’s stock value and shareholder equity.

