HSBC Holdings Announces $4.75 Billion Notes Issuance

HSBC Holdings has issued senior unsecured notes totaling $4.75 billion, with some notes set to mature in 2028 and others in 2030. These notes, which include both fixed and floating rate options, will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, offering potential investment opportunities for those interested in fixed income securities.

