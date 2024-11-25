HSBC Holdings Advances with Share Buy-Back Strategy

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
HSBC Holdings has recently repurchased 7.6 million of its own shares in a buy-back program, with transactions occurring on both the London and Hong Kong exchanges. This strategic move, which began on October 30, 2024, involves a total consideration of approximately $1,227.2 million, aiming to optimize the company’s capital structure. The buy-back will result in a reduction of HSBC’s issued ordinary share capital, impacting the voting rights of its shareholders.
For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Reduces Its Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Connection
- Ford (NYSE:F) Slides as Trump Threatens to Hit Mexico with Tariffs
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Will Be $7.87 Billion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.