HSBC Holdings Advances with Share Buy-Back Strategy

November 25, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has recently repurchased 7.6 million of its own shares in a buy-back program, with transactions occurring on both the London and Hong Kong exchanges. This strategic move, which began on October 30, 2024, involves a total consideration of approximately $1,227.2 million, aiming to optimize the company’s capital structure. The buy-back will result in a reduction of HSBC’s issued ordinary share capital, impacting the voting rights of its shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

