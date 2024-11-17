HSBC Holdings Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased and cancelled a significant number of its ordinary shares, totaling approximately 96.78 million shares, as part of a buy-back initiative. This move, involving transactions on both the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges, reflects the company’s strategic effort to manage its share capital effectively. The cancellation of these shares impacts the total voting rights and share capital structure of the company.

