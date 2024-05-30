HSBC Holdings Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has reported the purchase and subsequent cancellation of a significant number of ordinary shares, indicating aggressive share buy-backs on both the UK and Hong Kong stock exchanges. As of 29 May 2024, the company has repurchased nearly 100 million shares for an approximate total of US$879.8 million. Post-cancellation, HSBC’s issued share capital consists of over 18.75 billion ordinary shares with voting rights.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.