News & Insights

Stocks

HSBC Holdings Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

May 30, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has reported the purchase and subsequent cancellation of a significant number of ordinary shares, indicating aggressive share buy-backs on both the UK and Hong Kong stock exchanges. As of 29 May 2024, the company has repurchased nearly 100 million shares for an approximate total of US$879.8 million. Post-cancellation, HSBC’s issued share capital consists of over 18.75 billion ordinary shares with voting rights.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.