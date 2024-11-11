News & Insights

HSBC Holdings Advances Share Buy-Back Program

November 11, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased and canceled over 61 million of its own shares, valued at approximately $567.8 million, as part of its buy-back program. This strategic move, involving transactions on both the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges, aims to consolidate the company’s share capital. The latest share purchases were executed on November 11, 2024, at varied prices across these markets.

