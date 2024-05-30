HSBC Holdings Advances Share Buy-Back Initiative

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has actively pursued its share buy-back program, purchasing 3,263,293 ordinary shares on UK venues and 3,500,000 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for cancellation on May 30, 2024. Since the beginning of the program on May 7, the company has acquired over 106 million shares, amounting to a total spend of approximately $938.9 million. The share cancellation will adjust the company’s issued voting share capital, which will be announced in a following statement.

