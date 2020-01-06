HSBC hires Mittelhamm as new M&A head Germany

FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L has hired Heiko Mittelhamm as new head of mergers and acquisitions in Germany and Austria, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

Mittelhamm will join HSBC in April from Barclays BARC.L, where he had overseen deals in the two countries since 2014, including Advent's takeover of an Evonik EVKn.DE business and Fortum's FORTUM.HE public takeover of Uniper UN01.DE.

Mittelhamm replaces HSBC's M&A Germany co-heads Jan Masek and Ralf Neuhaus. Masek is leaving HSBC, while Neuhaus will serve as Vice Chairman M&A Germany and Austria from April.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Seythal)

