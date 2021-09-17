HSBC hires former No. 10 adviser

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L has hired a former senior adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as Europe's biggest bank by assets looks to navigate ongoing geopolitical tensions between the West and its biggest markets in Hong Kong and China.

Edward Udny-Lister will join HSBC as a senior adviser to Chairman Mark Tucker and will provide strategic advice to him and other leaders at the company, the lender said in a statement. He starts in the role on Sept. 27.

The appointment was first reported by Bloomberg.

Udny-Lister left his role as the prime minister's special envoy for the Gulf in April following media scrutiny over his work in the private sector. He was previously Downing Street's chief of staff.

HSBC said the hire had been cleared with conditions by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA), which advises former ministers and civil servants on outside employment.

Lister told ACOBA his HSBC role would be focused on the Far East and HSBC's second headquarters in Hong Kong, and would not involve lobbying the UK government, according to a letter published by the committee on Friday.

Conditions placed on Lister include not having any contact on behalf of HSBC with Number 10 or any part of the Chinese government for two years from the end of his government role.

He has also been told not to become personally involved in lobbying the UK government or to make use of contacts gained in government for two years.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.