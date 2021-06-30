HSBC Goes Live on UAE’s ‘KYC’ Blockchain Platform
HSBC has gone live on the United Arab Emirates’ know-your-customer (KYC) blockchain platform, becoming the fourth founding member and first overseas institution to do so.
- The platform exchanges data between financial institutions for KYC purposes, an announcement on Sunday said.
- Data is shared over the platform’s blockchain, enabling potential customers to be swiftly approved by member institutions using the credentials provided to others.
- Institutions save time and money because they can use shared data about new customers rather than having to obtain it themselves.
- The platform is powered by Swedish firm norbloc’s Fides blockchain.
- Members of the consortium – launched in February 2020 by Dubai’s Department of Economic Development, which is known as “Dubai Economy” – include Emirates Islamic, Emirates NBD, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Rakbank and Mashreq Bank.
