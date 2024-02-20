HSBC full-year profit jumps 78%, trailing estimate

HONG KONG/LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings HSBA.L reported a 78% jump in full-year profit, a record high gain on high interest rates, but missed forecasts as it was hit by an impairment from its stake in a Chinese bank.

Europe's largest lender with a market value of $160 billion reported on Wednesday a pretax profit of $30.3 billion for 2023, versus $17.5 billion a year earlier.

The results were worse than the $34.1 billion mean average estimate of brokers compiled by HSBC.

The record-high annual profit was marred by a $3 billion impairment on the bank's stake in China's Bank of Communications 3328.HK.

The London-headquartered bank announced a fourth interim dividend of $0.31 per share, resulting in a total for 2023 of $0.61 per share.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

