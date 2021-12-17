HSBC fined $85 mln for anti-money laundering failings

Contributor
Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Britain's financial regulator said on Friday that it had fined HSBC 63.95 million pounds ($85.16 million) for failings in its anti-money laundering processes.

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator said on Friday that it had fined HSBC HSBA.L 63.95 million pounds ($85.16 million) for failings in its anti-money laundering processes.

The Financial Conduct Authority said it had found that three key parts of HSBC's transaction monitoring systems showed serious weaknesses over a period of eight years from 31 March 2010 to 31 March 2018.

($1 = 0.7509 pounds)

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Jason Neely)

((rachel.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5423365; Reuters Messaging: rachel.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters