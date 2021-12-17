HSBC fined $85 mln for anti-money laundering failings

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator said on Friday that it had fined HSBC HSBA.L 63.95 million pounds ($85.16 million) for failings in its anti-money laundering processes.

The Financial Conduct Authority said it had found that three key parts of HSBC's transaction monitoring systems showed serious weaknesses over a period of eight years from 31 March 2010 to 31 March 2018.

($1 = 0.7509 pounds)

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Jason Neely)

