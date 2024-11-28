News & Insights

HSBC Executives Acquire Shares Under Incentive Plan

November 28, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has announced the acquisition of ordinary shares by key executives under its UK Share Incentive Plan. The transactions, involving Jonathan Bingham and Ian Stuart, highlight ongoing investments by leadership in the company, with shares acquired at £7.3015 each. This move reflects confidence in HSBC’s growth prospects.

