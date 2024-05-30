HSBC Executive Buys Shares Under Incentive Plan

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

Ian Stuart, Chief Executive of HSBC UK Bank plc, has acquired 22 ordinary shares in HSBC Holdings plc at £6.85898 each as part of the company’s UK Share Incentive Plan. This purchase was reported in compliance with the UK’s Market Abuse Regulation. The transaction represents a continued investment by management in the company’s future.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.