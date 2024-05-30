News & Insights

HSBC Executive Buys Shares Under Incentive Plan

May 30, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

Ian Stuart, Chief Executive of HSBC UK Bank plc, has acquired 22 ordinary shares in HSBC Holdings plc at £6.85898 each as part of the company’s UK Share Incentive Plan. This purchase was reported in compliance with the UK’s Market Abuse Regulation. The transaction represents a continued investment by management in the company’s future.

