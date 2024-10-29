News & Insights

Stocks

HSBC Executive Acquires Shares Under Incentive Plan

October 29, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc announced that its Interim Group Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Bingham, acquired 22 ordinary shares under the company’s UK Share Incentive Plan. The transaction, completed at a price of £6.84667 per share, underscores the ongoing engagement of HSBC’s leadership with the company’s stock, potentially signaling confidence in its market performance.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.