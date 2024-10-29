HSBC Executive Acquires Shares Under Incentive Plan

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc announced that its Interim Group Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Bingham, acquired 22 ordinary shares under the company’s UK Share Incentive Plan. The transaction, completed at a price of £6.84667 per share, underscores the ongoing engagement of HSBC’s leadership with the company’s stock, potentially signaling confidence in its market performance.

