HSBC Executes Share Buy-Back and Cancels Stocks

HSBC Holdings plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 1,907,200 of its own shares at prices ranging from HK$69.0000 to HK$69.3000 per share, from Morgan Stanley on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This move is part of a larger buy-back program initiated on May 7, 2024, which has seen the company repurchase 85,376,876 shares for roughly US$752.7 million. Following these transactions, HSBC’s total issued share capital stands at 18,767,557,184 ordinary shares.

