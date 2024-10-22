News & Insights

Stocks

HSBC Executes Major Share Buy-Back Program

October 22, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has announced a significant share buy-back, purchasing over 2 million shares from UK and Hong Kong stock exchanges as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The total repurchased shares since the program’s start amount to nearly 340 million, valued at approximately $2.95 billion. This move is expected to impact the company’s share capital structure, with further updates pending on voting rights after share cancellations.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.