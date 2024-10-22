HSBC Executes Major Share Buy-Back Program

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has announced a significant share buy-back, purchasing over 2 million shares from UK and Hong Kong stock exchanges as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The total repurchased shares since the program’s start amount to nearly 340 million, valued at approximately $2.95 billion. This move is expected to impact the company’s share capital structure, with further updates pending on voting rights after share cancellations.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.