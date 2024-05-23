News & Insights

HSBC Executes Major Share Buy-Back Program

May 23, 2024 — 12:59 pm EDT

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings PLC has recently bought back and cancelled a significant number of its shares on both UK and Hong Kong stock exchanges, with a noteworthy total spend of approximately $669.8 million since the announcement of the buy-back program on May 7, 2024. The repurchase involved over 4 million shares in the UK and 2.6 million shares in Hong Kong, affecting the company’s total issued share capital which now stands at 18,771,556,337 ordinary shares. This move could potentially signal a strong confidence from HSBC’s management in the company’s value and future prospects.

