HSBC Downgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, HSBC downgraded their outlook for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NasdaqGS:WBA) from Hold to Reduce .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.99% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance is 27.22. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.99% from its latest reported closing price of 22.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Walgreens Boots Alliance is 142,546MM, an increase of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1772 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBA is 0.18%, a decrease of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 558,876K shares. The put/call ratio of WBA is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,913K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,886K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 18.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 19,052K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,026K shares, representing an increase of 10.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 89.42% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,449K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,285K shares, representing an increase of 22.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 36.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,217K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,050K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 19.29% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,617K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,485K shares, representing an increase of 48.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 61.83% over the last quarter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, touching millions of lives every day through dispensing and distributing medicines, and through its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products. The company has more than 100 years of trusted health care heritage and innovation in community pharmacy and pharmaceutical wholesaling. Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores. WBA's purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. WBA is included in FORTUNE's 2020 list of the World's Most Admired Companies*, ranked first in the food and drugstore category. This is the 27th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.