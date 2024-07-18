HSBC Downgrades QUALCOMM (XTRA:QCI)

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2024, HSBC downgraded their outlook for QUALCOMM (XTRA:QCI) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.95% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for QUALCOMM is 185,96 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 123,52 € to a high of 262,65 €. The average price target represents an increase of 4.95% from its latest reported closing price of 177,18 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for QUALCOMM is 43,889MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,962 funds or institutions reporting positions in QUALCOMM. This is an increase of 137 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCI is 0.64%, an increase of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 927,998K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,071K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,920K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 7.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,124K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,189K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,685K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,336K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,631K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,690K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 20,919K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,356K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 6.74% over the last quarter.

