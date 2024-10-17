HSBC Downgrades Qiagen N.V. (XTRA:QIA)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, HSBC downgraded their outlook for Qiagen N.V. (XTRA:QIA) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.18% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Qiagen N.V. is 46,52 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 38,75 € to a high of 56,88 €. The average price target represents an increase of 15.18% from its latest reported closing price of 40,38 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Qiagen N.V. is 2,248MM, an increase of 15.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qiagen N.V.. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QIA is 0.21%, an increase of 3.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.67% to 187,260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 23,196K shares representing 10.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,253K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QIA by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,958K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,507K shares , representing an increase of 20.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QIA by 22.02% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,458K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company.

Amundi holds 5,938K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,901K shares , representing a decrease of 16.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QIA by 21.10% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 5,271K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,493K shares , representing an increase of 14.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QIA by 30.63% over the last quarter.

