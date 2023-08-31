HSBC Downgrades Kering (EPA:KER)

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC downgraded their outlook for Kering (EPA:KER) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.36% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kering is 624.67. The forecasts range from a low of 531.26 to a high of $766.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.36% from its latest reported closing price of 498.30.

The projected annual revenue for Kering is 21,917MM, an increase of 6.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.91.

Kering Maintains 2.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.81%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KER is 0.64%, a decrease of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 16,775K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,161K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 949K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KER by 1.44% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 929K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares, representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KER by 25.52% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 787K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 25.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KER by 11.43% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 613K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing an increase of 14.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KER by 20.96% over the last quarter.

