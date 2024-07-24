HSBC Downgrades iQIYI, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0XWG)

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, HSBC downgraded their outlook for iQIYI, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0XWG) from Hold to Reduce.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in iQIYI, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 7.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XWG is 0.18%, an increase of 9.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.16% to 357,104K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 32,172K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,069K shares , representing an increase of 25.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XWG by 11.43% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 26,500K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,205K shares , representing a decrease of 13.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XWG by 61.81% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 25,375K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,348K shares , representing an increase of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XWG by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 19,754K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,194K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XWG by 11.60% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 18,448K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,860K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XWG by 10.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.