HSBC Downgrades HP (WBAG:HPQ)

Fintel reports that on November 29, 2024, HSBC downgraded their outlook for HP (WBAG:HPQ) from Buy to Hold.

There are 2,022 funds or institutions reporting positions in HP. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPQ is 0.22%, an increase of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 892,664K shares.

BlackRock holds 116,932K shares representing 12.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,647K shares , representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 6.15% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 33,822K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,099K shares , representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 7.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,034K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,412K shares , representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 26,395K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,637K shares , representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 73.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,612K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,151K shares , representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 8.99% over the last quarter.

