HSBC Downgrades HeidelbergCement (FWB:HEI)

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC downgraded their outlook for HeidelbergCement (FWB:HEI) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.86% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for HeidelbergCement is 81.96. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $102.48. The average price target represents an increase of 9.86% from its latest reported closing price of 74.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HeidelbergCement is 21,295MM, a decrease of 1.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.69.

HeidelbergCement Maintains 3.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.49%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in HeidelbergCement. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEI is 0.30%, a decrease of 4.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.27% to 28,736K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,546K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,564K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 13.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,910K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 10.35% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,805K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares, representing an increase of 16.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 21.87% over the last quarter.

ARTGX - Artisan Global Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,138K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 6.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,106K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 7.36% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.