HSBC Downgrades Goldman Sachs Group (LSE:0R3G)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, HSBC downgraded their outlook for Goldman Sachs Group (LSE:0R3G) from Buy to Hold.

There are 3,271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs Group. This is an increase of 127 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R3G is 0.50%, an increase of 0.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 263,673K shares.

BlackRock holds 23,724K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,330K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,390K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R3G by 4.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,625K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,568K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R3G by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,500K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,556K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R3G by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,423K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,448K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R3G by 47.39% over the last quarter.

