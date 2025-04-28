HSBC Downgrades Eli Lilly and (LSE:0Q1G)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, HSBC downgraded their outlook for Eli Lilly and (LSE:0Q1G) from Buy to Reduce.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.88% Upside

As of April 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eli Lilly and is 350.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 270.68 GBX to a high of 415.80 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 42.88% from its latest reported closing price of 244.96 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eli Lilly and is 28,875MM, a decrease of 35.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly and. This is an increase of 257 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Q1G is 1.08%, an increase of 11.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 890,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 96,017K shares representing 10.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,892K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 51,303K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,361K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1G by 8.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,769K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,115K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1G by 15.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,329K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,662K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1G by 14.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,864K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,930K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1G by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.