HSBC Downgrades Eli Lilly and (BMV:LLY)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, HSBC downgraded their outlook for Eli Lilly and (BMV:LLY) from Buy to Reduce.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 96,017K shares representing 10.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,892K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 51,303K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,361K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 8.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,769K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,115K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 15.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,329K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,662K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 14.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,864K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,930K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 13.03% over the last quarter.

