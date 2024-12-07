HSBC Downgrades DocuSign (LSE:0XNH)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, HSBC downgraded their outlook for DocuSign (LSE:0XNH) from Hold to Reduce.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.72% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for DocuSign is 67.59 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 50.49 GBX to a high of 113.37 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 36.72% from its latest reported closing price of 106.81 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for DocuSign is 2,988MM, an increase of 2.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,153 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocuSign. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XNH is 0.17%, an increase of 6.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 183,526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,838K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,747K shares , representing an increase of 30.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XNH by 19.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,524K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,514K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XNH by 9.18% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,125K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,167K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XNH by 5.03% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,484K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,099K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XNH by 20.50% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,190K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,187K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XNH by 10.42% over the last quarter.

