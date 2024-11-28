HSBC Downgrades CrowdStrike Holdings (LSE:0A3N)

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, HSBC downgraded their outlook for CrowdStrike Holdings (LSE:0A3N) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.08% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is 335.68 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 185.26 GBX to a high of 562.18 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.08% from its latest reported closing price of 342.81 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings is 3,921MM, an increase of 4.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,616 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3N is 0.28%, an increase of 47.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 190,095K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 18,106K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,457K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 33.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,313K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,287K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 31.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,047K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,923K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 31.24% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,069K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,056K shares , representing an increase of 19.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 52.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,893K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,795K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 63.93% over the last quarter.

