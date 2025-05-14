HSBC Downgrades Chevron (BMV:CVX)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, HSBC downgraded their outlook for Chevron (BMV:CVX) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chevron. This is an decrease of 150 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVX is 0.68%, an increase of 17.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 1,416,413K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 118,611K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,468K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,079K shares , representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 5.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,240K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,549K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 37,350K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,269K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 36.26% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 35,441K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,372K shares , representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.