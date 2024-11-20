HSBC Downgrades Bloom Energy (WBAG:BE)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, HSBC downgraded their outlook for Bloom Energy (WBAG:BE) from Buy to Hold.

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.21%, an increase of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 231,520K shares.

Ameriprise Financial holds 40,364K shares representing 17.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,764K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 85.20% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 26,072K shares representing 11.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,802K shares , representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 25.22% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 14,681K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,007K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,349K shares , representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 0.19% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,855K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,168K shares , representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 7.31% over the last quarter.

