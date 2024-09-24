HSBC Downgrades Baidu, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (WBAG:BIDU)

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, HSBC downgraded their outlook for Baidu, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (WBAG:BIDU) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 667 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baidu, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIDU is 0.36%, an increase of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.56% to 91,296K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 11,948K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,194K shares , representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 6.55% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 6,803K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,743K shares , representing an increase of 15.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 5,883K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,784K shares , representing an increase of 35.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 32.14% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 3,759K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,349K shares , representing an increase of 37.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 34.57% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 2,980K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,140K shares , representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 3.98% over the last quarter.

