HSBC Downgrades Autoliv (LSE:0HJH)

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, HSBC downgraded their outlook for Autoliv (LSE:0HJH) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.55% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Autoliv is 121.01 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 98.31 GBX to a high of 173.85 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 28.55% from its latest reported closing price of 94.14 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Autoliv is 11,738MM, an increase of 11.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autoliv. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HJH is 0.26%, an increase of 23.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.31% to 57,617K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cevian Capital II GP holds 6,299K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 2,500K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJH by 46.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,286K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,253K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJH by 19.13% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,030K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares , representing a decrease of 11.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJH by 59.77% over the last quarter.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 1,319K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares , representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJH by 2.81% over the last quarter.

