HSBC Downgrades Auto1 Group SE (AG1)

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC downgraded their outlook for Auto1 Group SE (AG1) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.37% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Auto1 Group SE is 10.95. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.37% from its latest reported closing price of 7.64.

The projected annual revenue for Auto1 Group SE is 6,550MM, an increase of 2.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auto1 Group SE. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AG1 is 0.12%, an increase of 8.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 37,895K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 7,818K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,727K shares, representing a decrease of 11.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AG1 by 9.09% over the last quarter.

PRSCX - T. Rowe Price Science & Technology Fund holds 3,979K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,320K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,805K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,784K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares, representing an increase of 32.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AG1 by 30.95% over the last quarter.

