HSBC Downgrades AngloGold Ashanti (JSE:ANG)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, HSBC downgraded their outlook for AngloGold Ashanti (JSE:ANG) from Hold to Reduce.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.22% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for AngloGold Ashanti is R646,39/share. The forecasts range from a low of R448,51 to a high of R777,11. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.22% from its latest reported closing price of R82 906,00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AngloGold Ashanti is 5,356MM, a decrease of 7.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in AngloGold Ashanti. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 25.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANG is 0.34%, an increase of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.56% to 214,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 25,412K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,921K shares , representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANG by 12.92% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 21,082K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,208K shares , representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANG by 15.42% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,378K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,444K shares , representing an increase of 14.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANG by 30.42% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 5,558K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,657K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANG by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 4,707K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,271K shares , representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANG by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.