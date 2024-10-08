HSBC Downgrades American Express (XTRA:AEC1)

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, HSBC downgraded their outlook for American Express (XTRA:AEC1) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.81% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for American Express is 235,66 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 192,26 € to a high of 271,26 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.81% from its latest reported closing price of 250,20 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Express is 67,012MM, an increase of 15.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,498 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Express. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEC1 is 0.53%, an increase of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 669,333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 151,611K shares representing 21.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,107K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,021K shares , representing a decrease of 15.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEC1 by 87.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,340K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,110K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEC1 by 0.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,906K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,929K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEC1 by 1.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,584K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,411K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEC1 by 2.58% over the last quarter.

