HSBC Downgrades Align Technology (WBAG:ALGN)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, HSBC downgraded their outlook for Align Technology (WBAG:ALGN) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGN is 0.19%, an increase of 16.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 77,421K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,385K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares , representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 22.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,215K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 20.47% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,972K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 16.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,900K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,790K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 57.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.